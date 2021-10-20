New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on the auspicious occasion of Ashwin Poornima on Wednesday.Also Read - Vizag Steel Plant Workers on Hunger Strike to Mark 250 Days of Anti-divestment Protests

Eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors of various countries will take part in the Abhidhamma Day event. The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka i.e., Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as 5 ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

What is Abhidhamma Day?

The day marks the end of three-month rainy retreat – Varshavaas or Vassa – bserved as a retreat by monks and nuns by staying in vihara during rainy season, is a time of giving, for the laity to express gratitude to Sangh. It is referred to as “monk’s robe”.

The story behind Abhidhamma Day

Abhidhamma Day is celebrated on the full moon day of the 7th Burmese Lunar month. It is celebrated to mark Buddha’s return to this earth after preaching the Abhidhamma Pitaka. In Buddhism the Abhidhamma Pitaka is an important scripture. As a result this day is celebrated with lot of fervour.

He is believed to have gone to the heaven to teach Abhidhamma Pitaka (a basket of ultimate things) to his mother. The teaching took three months after which Buddha came back to Earth. His followers too mark the three-month time by staying at one place and praying.

Why is Kushinagar important?

The ancient city of Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha, where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

It is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists since ancient times.

Celebrations in Kushinagar

The Prime Minister will offer prayers to the Holy Relic and also visit the Mahaparinirvana temple to offer flowers and Chivar (a monk’s robe) to the reclining statue of Buddha.

According to a Culture Ministry release, the highlight of the event is the exposition of Holy Buddha Relic being brought from Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple in Sri Lanka by the Mahanayaka of the temple.

These relics are accepted as real relics (bone fragments, ashes, pieces of Jewels) of the Buddha.

These relics were found in Piprahwa, Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, about 160 km from Kushinagar, in 1898. A part of the relics was sent to the King of Thailand and another part was sent to the King of Burma.

Paintings of Ajanta frescos, Buddhist sutra calligraphy, Buddhist artefacts excavated from Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat will also be exhibited.