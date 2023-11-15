Home

PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Birsa Munda In Ranchi, Wishes ‘Family Members’ On Tribal Pride Day

On the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, PM Modi reaches Ranchi to pay tribute to the tribal leader and also wished his 'family members' on Tribal Pride Day.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Madhya Pradesh yesterday ahead of the state polls in the state in the last week of November. PM Modi, after concluding his election campaign, has now reached Ranchi and has paid his tributes to the tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today, November 15. Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as Tribal Pride Day in India each year. PM Modi on Wednesday visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to Indian tribal activist Birsa Munda. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan.

PM Modi Wishes ‘Family Members’ On Tribal Pride Day

In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda the Prime Minister said in his post on X “Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day.” Recognizing the immense contributions of Birsa Munda, the Union Cabinet declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 10, 2021.Thereupon, the annual celebration pays homage to the visionary leader’s role in India’s freedom movement.

PM Modi Ranchi Visit: Complete Plan

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, according to the Prime Minister’s Office press release. At Ulihatu Village the Prime Minister will pay floral tribute at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.PM Modi will also participate in a programme marking the celebration of the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 at around 11:30 AM in Khunti, according to the release.

In his message on the occasion of the state formation day the Prime Minister in his post on X said “Jharkhand has been famous for its mineral resources as well as the courage, bravery and self-respect of the tribal society. My family members here have made an important contribution to the progress of the country. I convey my best wishes to him on the foundation day of the state and also wish for the bright future of the state.”

During the programme the Prime Minister will launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Mission. As per the official release, the Prime Minister will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand.

It has been the constant endeavour of PM Modi to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, according to the press release.In a major step towards the attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, the Prime Minister will launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)