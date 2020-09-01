New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. Mukherjee, 84, died yesterday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted for 21 days. He had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. Also Read - RIP Pranab Mukherjee: National Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan And Parliament Fly at Half-Mast; Funeral at 2 PM Today

Several other dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among others who paid homage to him. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Postpones Today’s Virtual Rally as Mark of Respect For Pranab Mukherjee

Later in the day, Mukherjee’s mortal remains will “proceed in hearse van instead of normal gun carriage”, due to Covid-19 related protocols. His family had said that the funeral will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Also Read - ‘Irreparable Loss to Political Arena’: Global Leaders Remember Former President Pranab Mukherjee

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/m5nTXr4oOU — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

National flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were at half-mast today as the country observes a seven-day State mourning following the demise of Mukherjee.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.