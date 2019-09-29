New Delhi: After completing his week-long US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night arrived at Palam Airport. And soon after the arrival, he paid rich tributes to soldiers of the Indian Army who had carried out surgical strike three years ago on terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Tribute to soldiers

Highlighting these soldiers’ contribution, PM Modi said the men of the Indian Army had showcased the country’s honour, pride and dignity to the world by carrying out the strikes in 2016.

“Today is September 28. Three years ago, I have not slept for a moment. I stayed awake and waited as to when I will get a call. Three years ago, the brave soldiers of my country carried out surgical strike showcasing India’s honour, pride and dignity with more power to the world,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

While greeting his party members, he said, “Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers and greet them.”

In that fateful night of September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and killed 19 soldiers.

To give reply in a befitting manner, India on September 29 conducted surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed a number of terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

Issues of terrorism

The Prime Minister’s statement comes a day after he highlighted the issues of terrorism in his address at the UNGA in New York where he had said that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries.

Attitude of gratitude

As thousands of people at the airport celebrated his homecoming with banners and slogans, PM Modi waved hand towards them and thanked the 1.3 billion citizens of India for the huge success of his global visit.

“I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian,” he said.

He said after assuming office in 2014, he had gone to the UN and he went again this time, but in these five years, he said he has seen have seen a big change. “The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” he added.

‘Howdy, Modi’ event

Talking about his famous ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, PM Modi said the programme in Houston, #HowdyModi was grand. “The coming of President Donald Trump was special. There were Republicans and Democrats. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in the USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence,” he said.

Grand welcome

PM Modi was received at the Palam Airport by BJP Working President JP Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and a number of MPs and senior party leaders.

After addressing the gathering, PM Modi held a roadshow on a two-km stretch from Palam Technical area to Thimayya Road. While taking a stroll, Prime Minister waved at the people and greeted them.

Prior to his arrival, an elaborate security arrangement was made in the airport area. Wearing colourful clothes, people raised slogans ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ and danced when the Prime Minister arrived at the airport.

Holding national flags, people danced with beating drums and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and said his visit and speeches at different places in the US have brought glory to the country. Dressed up in traditional attire, some people also sang songs as the PM arrived at the Palam airport.