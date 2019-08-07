New Delhi: Minutes after the news of the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was confirmed late on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi tweeted his tributes to one of the most prominent faces of the BJP in recent times.

In a series of tweets, the PM eulogised a leader who was known for her ease to tackle thorny issues with a smile on her face. The PM wrote, “Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.”

Lauding her for always sticking to her ideals, the PM wrote, “She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.”

Acknowledging Swaraj’s role as the external affairs minister in the first Modi government, the PM said, “Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister, we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.”

The PM couldn’t help recalling how Swaraj worked hard despite health issues. “The spirit and commitment was unparalleled (sic),” he said. “I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry.”

He said, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

The PM signed off with his condolences to the departed colleague’s family. He said, “Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti.”