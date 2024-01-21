PM Modi Pitches For Promototion Of Domestic Tourism Afer Maldives Row; Asks Citizens To Take 9 Pledges

PM Modi has asked citizens to travel to more Indian destinations and promotion of domestic tourism.

New Delhi: The Maldives row about PM Modi’s Lakshadweep trip just ended a few days ago, and now PM Modi has again ignited the ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch by asking citizens to make a fresh pitch for the promotion of domestic tourism. Today, PM Modi called for more and more citizens to visit Indian destinations for beach tourism, as per a report by news agency ANI.

PM Modi’s Call To Visit Lakshadweep

During his recent layover at Lakshadweep, PM Modi called for the Indian island cluster to be developed as a destination for beach tourism. Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat, PM Modi urged fellow countrymen to take nine solemn pledges, including promoting tourism in the country.

“Think about your country first. Do whatever you wish for your country first. If you are planning a vacation, look up tourism sites in your homeland and consider visiting these places with your loved ones. Do what you can to promote tourism in India,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi And Maldives Row

Ridiculing PM Modi and his call to promote Lakshadweep as a destination for beach tourism, several junior ministers and government officials in the Maldives made disparaging and distasteful remarks against him.

The matter snowballed into a major diplomatic row, with New Delhi summoning the Mandivian envoy to the South Block and registering a strong protest against the viral posts.

‘#BoycottMaldives’ also became a top trend on social media, leading to a flurry of cancellations of scheduled visits and vacations to the idyllic island country.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, PM Modi also called on people to save every drop of water and make people aware of water conservation.

“Go from village to village to make people aware of digital transactions, too. I would also urge all my fellow countrymen to strive to make their villages, localities and cities Number One in cleanliness,” he added.

PM Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Pitch

Renewing his ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch, PM Modi said, “Promote locally-made products and make farmers aware of natural farming. Include millet foods in your everyday diet. I also request that you all embrace sports as a way of life. Most importantly, keep yourselves away from any kind of drug or addiction,” PM Modi said. He also pushed for ‘Wed in India’ on the lines of ‘Make in India’, asking fellow citizens to refrain from destination weddings and hold such events in the country.

“Is it necessary to hold marriages abroad? Can’t we hold such functions in our country? It is our money that goes into the coffers of someone offshore whenever we hold destination weddings. This trend of holding marriage functions abroad should be shunned. This is why I call on all of you to wed in India,” PM Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

