PM Modi playing active role in establishing world peace; President Zelenskyy likely to visit India soon: Ukrainian ambassador

"Prime Minister Modi has played a crucial role in shaping this development model and implementing it across the country," he said.

New Delhi: Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global role. He said that PM Modi is playing an active and effective role in establishing peace on the international stage. He was speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. According to the Ukrainian ambassador, India has not only emerged as a major economic and diplomatic power but is also winning the world’s trust by adopting a balanced and responsible approach to resolving global conflicts. He said that India’s emphasis on peaceful dialogue and diplomacy is extremely important in today’s volatile global environment.

Vibrant Gujarat Conference

At the Vibrant Gujarat Conference, the Ukrainian ambassador also spoke about business and investment. He said, “Our business projects and collaborations in the past have been very successful. As I mentioned during the conference, before the war, its value was approximately 4 billion USD. We hope to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India this year, and at the Intergovernmental Commission, where we can discuss in more detail the projects that we can undertake together in both India and Ukraine.”

Praises PM Modi’s leadership

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Oleksandr Polishchuk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to India, said that he is participating in this global forum for the third time. He praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, saying that it is a great example of how a regional leader rises to national leadership and is now playing a significant role at the global level as well. He said that Prime Minister Modi is also playing an active role in global efforts to establish peace, including in Ukraine.

Developed India 2047 is a strong step towards taking India to new heights

The Ukrainian ambassador further added that today, Gujarat is known throughout the world for its development journey. Prime Minister Modi has played a crucial role in shaping this development model and implementing it across the country. He said that the ‘Developed India 2047’ goal is a strong step towards taking India to new heights in the global economy. Ambassador Polishchuk stated that during Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine in 2024, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated their commitment to elevating bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. He noted that Prime Minister Modi is one of the few leaders from the Global South to have visited Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

