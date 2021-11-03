New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday played drums along with members of the Indian community who had gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland. PM Narendra Modi, after concluding his three-day visit to Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, reached Glasgow on Sunday. PM Modi attended the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 and held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet.Also Read - Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme Now Extended Pan-India; To Benefit Over 30 Lakh Personnel

PM Modi also interacted with young children as he departed from the hotel in Glasgow for the airport to return to India. "Departing after 2 days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for next 50 years," PM Modi said.

Watch:

#WATCH PM Modi plays the drums along with members of the Indian community gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland (Source: Doordarshan) pic.twitter.com/J1zyqnJzBW — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi interacts with young children as he departs from the hotel in Glasgow for the airport to return to India (Source: Doordarshan) pic.twitter.com/iT6b4o1AX3 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

PM Modi also launched ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States’ (IRIS) on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit. At the event, PM Modi said the last few decades proved that no one was untouched by the wrath of climate change. PM Modi also interacted with leaders of Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, Japan and Argentina.