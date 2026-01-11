Home

WATCH Video: PM Modi plays traditional drums during Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir

As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the devotional celebrations by playing traditional drums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a ‘Shaurya Yatra’ at Somnath as part of the four-day-long national commemoration celebrating 1000 years of unbroken faith and resilience. As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the devotional celebrations by playing traditional drums.

VIDEO | Gujarat: As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Shree Somnath Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) tries his hand on traditional drums, joining in the devotional rhythms.#Somnath #PMModi #ShauryaYatra (Source – Third party) (Full VIDEO available on… pic.twitter.com/d1rCqm6XvO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2026

