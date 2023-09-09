Home

PM Narendra Modi And POTUS Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Talks, See Joint Statements From India-USA

US President Joe Biden reached New Delhi, India for the G20 Summit 2023 on September 8 and then headed to PM Modi's residence for the Bilateral Meet. Read further to know the joint statements from India and USA, after the PM Modi-POTUS Biden Bilateral Talks..

US Prez Joe Biden with PM Modi for Bilateral Talks (Photo Courtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: India has been gearing up for the G20 Summit 2023 for a few months and the final days are here. World leaders and Heads of Delegations started arriving in New Delhi a few days ago; US President landed in New Delhi on September 8, 2023 for the first time as US President. Ahead of the summit, POTUS Joe Biden met PM Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence for Bilateral Talks. The two Heads of States met to discuss various issues concerning their respective nations; PM Modi also appreciated the vision and commitment of Prez Biden to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The two leaders spoke about the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation- in defence, education, health, culture and people-to-people ties among other aspects. Read further to check the Join Statement from India and United States after the Bilateral Meet..

PM Modi And US Prez Biden Spoke About..

US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and diversify the India-U.S. Major Defence Partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and AI, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration. The leaders also reiterated their support for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains and welcomed intensified consultations between the relevant entities on both sides to expand opportunities for facilitating India-U.S. collaboration in nuclear energy, including in development of next generation small modular reactor technologies in a collaborative mode.

Apart from this, the leaders welcomed progress to expand electric mobility in India, including joint support for a payment security mechanism financed through both public and private funds by reiterating the importance of decarbonizing the transport sector. PM Modi and POTUS Biden also lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute between India and the United States.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden pledged to sustain the high-level of engagement between our governments, industries, and academic institutions and realize their ambitious vision for an enduring India-U.S. partnership that advances the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future, serves the global good, and contributes to a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

US President Joe Biden’s Promises To India

President Biden congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing at the south polar region of the Moon, as well as the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1. The President also welcomed the issuance of a Letter of Request from the Ministry of Defence of India to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment, which will enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.

President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29 once again.

Prime Minister Modi looked forward to welcoming President Biden to the next Quad Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by India in 2024; the invitation has been graciously accepted by Joe Biden.

