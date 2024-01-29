By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi Praises Rendition Of Patriotic Song By Egyptian Girl, Shares On X: WATCH VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her video on X and wished her a bright future.
Patriotic Song By Egyptian Girl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded a rendition of the patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th Republic Day celebrations by Kariman from Egypt as he wished her a bright future.
Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”
This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/I1mbVZuG8c
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024
The Official X account of the Embassy of India in Cairo, Egypt also shared a post: “A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at ‘India House’. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @MinOfCultureGoI.”
A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at ‘India House’. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/7mQiZY4Q77
— India in Egypt (@indembcairo) January 28, 2024
