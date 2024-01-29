PM Modi Praises Rendition Of Patriotic Song By Egyptian Girl, Shares On X: WATCH VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her video on X and wished her a bright future.

Kariman performed the song "Desh Rangeela" during the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Patriotic Song By Egyptian Girl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded a rendition of the patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th Republic Day celebrations by Kariman from Egypt as he wished her a bright future.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/I1mbVZuG8c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

The Official X account of the Embassy of India in Cairo, Egypt also shared a post: “A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at ‘India House’. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @MinOfCultureGoI.”

A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song “Desh Rangeela” during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at ‘India House’. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/7mQiZY4Q77 — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) January 28, 2024

