‘You have inspired youth’: PM Modi praises Skyroot Aerospace team after landmark launch | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Skyroot Aerospace team after it successfully carried six payloads, including two satellites, into low-Earth orbit aboard Vikram-1.

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PM Modi called ISRO scientists after the successful launch of the Vikram1 spacecraft. @airnewsalerts/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Skyroot Aerospace team after it successfully carried six payloads, including two satellites, into low-Earth orbit aboard Vikram-1.

“Congratulations to Pawan, Bharat and the rest of the team. Your feat will inspire youngsters to come forward. I was watching the entire launch programme today. Your entire Skyroot Aerospace team looks like they are 25-30 years of age,” PM Modi was heard saying during the telephonic exchange.

PM conveys his grand greeting

Sending his “grand greetings,” Prime Minister Modi wished the astronauts a successful “Mission Aagaman” (arrival). Both senior officials were present at the ISRO Mission Control Centre for the launch event.

The mission “proves we can be Atmanirbhar,” he said, even as Chandana informed that the rocket was completely designed and made in India. The Prime Minister also sent a postcard bearing ‘Vande Mataram’ aboard Vikram-1, noting to the Skyroot team that the mission coincides with the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song.

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Speaking about Prime Minister Modi’s “Vande Mataram” postcard that travelled aboard the rocket to a 450-km low-Earth orbit, Chandana said, “Your card has safely reached orbit.”

Skyroot Aerospace CEO speaks

Reacting after the interaction, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said it was heartening to hear the Prime Minister speak so highly of the company. He described the launch as a landmark moment for Skyroot, India and the global space sector, adding that the rocket was 100% designed and manufactured by Indians in India.

Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 showcases India’s growing private-sector launch capabilities

India’s space sector has undergone a historic transformation driven by the Government of India’s forward-looking reforms. With the launch of Vikram-1–India’s first privately developed orbital rocket by Skyroot Aerospace – the nation’s growing private space ecosystem has demonstrated the significant impact of these policy changes.

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The Indian Space Policy 2023 has opened the entire space value chain to private participation, fostering innovation, investment and enterprise across the space ecosystem. Indian industry is now participating in satellite manufacturing, launch services, space applications and downstream services.

It is built with an all-carbon composite structure, reliable solid-fuel boosters and a 3D-printed liquid engine. Vikram-1 showcased India’s growing private-sector launch capabilities. The mission deployed multiple customer payloads into LEO at an altitude of 450 kilometres (280 miles). These include Skyroot’s SCOPE satellite, DCUBED’s technology demonstration payload, Grahaa Space’s SOLARAS S3 satellite, and Cosmoserve Space’s Embrace, a robotic arm designed to capture orbital debris.

The maiden flight carried two symbolic payloads – “Cosmic Bloom”, a floral-shaped artwork, and an 18-karat gold micro-rocket. The micro-rocket features microscopic sculptures of CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam, each smaller than a grain of rice, paying tribute to India’s pioneering scientists.