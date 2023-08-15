Home

PM Modi Praises This Supreme Court Move, Gets Folded Hands Reaction From CJI DY Chandrachud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, praised the Supreme Court of India for delivering judgements in regional languages. To this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reacted with folded hands.

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his tenth address at the Red Fort and spoke for about 90 minutes. During his speech, PM Modi praised the Supreme Court for an initiative and he got a folded hands reaction from CJI DY Chandrachud, who was present for the celebrations.

A photo of CJI DY Chandrachud reacting to PM Modi when he lauded the top court for its initiative to deliver judgments in regional languages, is going viral.

PM Modi Lauds Supreme Court For This Initiative

During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has tried to create an emphasis on the fact that students can study in their mother tongues, so that the culture of the country remains relevant and alive. At this time, the prime minister also praised Supreme Court’s efforts to highlight the importance and signifcance of the people’s mother tongue. PM Modi said that he is thankful to the Supreme Court of India for deciding to provide the operative parts of their judgments in regional lagnuages, i.e., in one’s mother tongue.

CJI DY Chandrachud Reacted With Folded Hands

Following these remarks of PM Modi, among the guests present for the Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, was the Chief Justice of India, who acknowledged the prime minister’s praises for the Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud can be seen smiling to PM Modi’s remarks with folded hands. This year, under the leadership of CJI DY Chandrachud, the Supreme Court has managed to release the translation of 1,200 judgments in different regional languages.

CJI has often stressed on the courts’ requirement to provide the judgments to the people in their regional languages. For this, the Chief Justice of India also announced that Supreme Court judgments will be translated into Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Odia. This step has been taken to make justice more accessible to the citizens of the nation; the CJI had said that usually the language used in Supreme Court is English but that is not understood by everyone, especially with the legal terminology.

Earlier also, the prime minister has lauded this effort and initiative taken up by the CJI. PM Modi tweeted an excerpt of a speech given by CJI Chandrachud where he spoke about working towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages; the prime minister in his tweet had said that this is a laudatory thought by the CJI and will help a lot of people, especially youngsters.

