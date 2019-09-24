New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented a framed photograph to US President Donald Trump which was a picture from the mega Howdy Modi event that took place in Houston. The two leaders also held a bilateral meet at New York today

The photograph was presented as the two leaders met here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The two leaders addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.

“Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump,” Prime Minister”s Office tweeted.

The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.

President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for this gesture.

(With agency inputs)