President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their best wishes to the nation on the first day of the new year. The prime minister wished for prosperity, peace and health for all.

‘Wishing Everyone A Splendid 2024’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Other Politicos Extend New Year Wishes To Countrymen

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted countrymen on the first day of the New Year, wishing them prosperity and peace.

President Droupadi Murmu took to X (formerly Twitter) and extended new year greetings to the nation. “Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development,” she wrote.

Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2024



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wished peace, prosperity and happiness to the fellow countrymen, “Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and everyone. Let us embrace the dawn of the #NewYear with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat,” he tweeted.

Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and everyone. Let us embrace the dawn of the #NewYear with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 1, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended new year greetings to the people of the country, wishing all a splendid 2024. “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with Mother Sonia Gandhi and wished for happiness, prosperity. “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024,” he wrote on Twitter.

नया साल आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियां और समृद्धि की सौगात और भारत में न्याय और मोहब्बत का पैगाम ले कर आए। Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024. pic.twitter.com/PH2sAQ4Rcb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2023

As youths welcomed the New Year with various celebrations, some entered 2024 with prayers and offerings at temples. People across the country flocked to temples to offer prayers and seek blessings on the first day of the year.

Meanwhile, countrymen welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy.

