New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday join a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities to deliberate on the "transformational impact" of National Education Policy 2020.

The inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 will be held through video conferencing at 10:30 AM on Monday, PM Modi informed on Twitter. "Deliberations from this conference will strengthen efforts to make India a knowledge hub," he said.

The conference will also be attended by education ministers of all states.

According to a statement, the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. It is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

“The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower,” it read, adding that the NEP 2020 will bring about “a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by the prime minister”.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on a number of aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had earlier organised a ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020’, which was addressed by Modi.