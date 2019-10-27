New Delhi: The President and Prime Minister of India on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to citizens of the country.
On the occasion of Diwali, the PM is likely to visit the border positions in Kashmir and interact with troops. It’s sort of a tradition for the PM to spend the festival of Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.
Two days back, he had also urged people to convey best wishes to security forces on Diwali.
Meanwhile, the President in his Diwali wish, urged people to bring happiness in the lives of the less fortunate.
Other ministers too tweeted their Diwali wishes.
Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Also known as the festival of lights, it’s celebrated by lighting diyas, decorating the house with lights and flowers, and exchanging pleasantries with friends and relatives.