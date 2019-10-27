New Delhi: The President and Prime Minister of India on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to citizens of the country.

देशवासियों को दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे। Wishing you all a Happy #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/5nhimk58CO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

On the occasion of Diwali, the PM is likely to visit the border positions in Kashmir and interact with troops. It’s sort of a tradition for the PM to spend the festival of Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.

Two days back, he had also urged people to convey best wishes to security forces on Diwali.

Meanwhile, the President in his Diwali wish, urged people to bring happiness in the lives of the less fortunate.

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2019

Other ministers too tweeted their Diwali wishes.

Best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Diwali. May the #FestivalofLights brighten up everyone's life.

On Diwali, I urge all to work for communal harmony and brotherhood to bring prosperity in lives of the deprived. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/nqKQ359ZZx — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 27, 2019

Feeling immensely blessed after the Arti Darshan at Tripurasundari Temple on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja. Prayed for the prosperity of the beloved people of our State. May Mata Tripurasundari bless our lives with happiness & enlight our homes.#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/byLAGRWYqF — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 27, 2019

May Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi give us Strength and Patience to move forward and embellish our country with Unity and Clean thoughts.

Wishing you all a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/muU3F0vmVM — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 27, 2019

Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Also known as the festival of lights, it’s celebrated by lighting diyas, decorating the house with lights and flowers, and exchanging pleasantries with friends and relatives.