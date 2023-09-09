Top Recommended Stories

PM Modi, President Murmu Welcome G20 Guests To Presidential Dinner At Bharat Mandapam | WATCH Videos

PM Modi and President Murmu welcomed dinner guests on Saturday evening at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the mega G20 summit in New Delhi.

Updated: September 9, 2023 8:56 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

PM Modi and President Murmu await guests ahead of the Presidential dinner at the Bharat Mandapam.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed world leaders and other dignitaries for the Presidential dinner being hosted by latter at Bharat Mandapam– the venue of the two-day G20 Summit in the national capital.

Watch the President and Prime Minister welcoming the G20 guests who arrived for the dinner here:

President Murmu arrives at Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi and President Murmu await guests at the Bharat Mandapam

President of Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa arrives


IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrives

UN Secretary-General António Guterres being welcomed by PM and President

DG World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom arrives

OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann arrives

World Bank president Ajay Banga arrives

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed by PM Modi and President Murmu

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth arrive

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte arrives

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive

Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino arrives

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives

Chinese Premier Li Qiang Arrives

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, her husband Heiko von der Leyen arrive

President of the European Council Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien Michel arrive

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon arrive

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrive

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives at Bharat Mandapam

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives

US President Joe Biden arrives at the Bharat Mandapam for the special dinner

