PM Modi, President Murmu Welcome G20 Guests To Presidential Dinner At Bharat Mandapam | WATCH Videos

PM Modi and President Murmu welcomed dinner guests on Saturday evening at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the mega G20 summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi and President Murmu await guests ahead of the Presidential dinner at the Bharat Mandapam.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed world leaders and other dignitaries for the Presidential dinner being hosted by latter at Bharat Mandapam– the venue of the two-day G20 Summit in the national capital.

Watch the President and Prime Minister welcoming the G20 guests who arrived for the dinner here:

President Murmu arrives at Bharat Mandapam

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Bharat Mandapam to host G 20 dinner pic.twitter.com/PI8l0pME8U — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

PM Modi and President Murmu await guests at the Bharat Mandapam

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. President Murmu has arrived here ahead of the G20 Dinner being hosted by her this evening. pic.twitter.com/yluoci1U0t — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

President of Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa arrives

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President of Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 dinner, received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/ivVLaVRQlA — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrives

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/JBd2nXDBBI — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

UN Secretary-General António Guterres being welcomed by PM and President

#WATCH | G 20 in India | UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/H20EcujoPf — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

DG World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom arrives

#WATCH | DG World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/Hwl3Z7n90O — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Secretary General of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/L3pxvTgXBX — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

World Bank president Ajay Banga arrives

#WATCH | G 20 in India | World Bank president Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for G 20 dinner, received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/y0sAYCUdqN — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed by PM Modi and President Murmu

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/JcAItSjafr — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth arrive

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/4Uy03gIncV — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/uzBAjqxvpQ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/xhtD9OuJsA — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive

#WATCH | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G-20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/VWGoVYcQ6W — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/SwUHzfD1ab — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive

#WATCH | G 20 in India | President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/1nPtXQL31z — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/dVMBHBO44k — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang Arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/HqE5cg6CL6 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, her husband Heiko von der Leyen arrive

#WATCH | G-20 in India | European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her husband Heiko von der Leyen arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/GegDd075kt — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

President of the European Council Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien Michel arrive

#WATCH | G-20 in India | President of the European Council Charles Michel and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien Michel, arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/1ybc17J7az — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon arrive

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon arrive at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/aiTYVpgmtB — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/JjqAg2HYzx — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive

#WATCH | G-20 in India | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/Lv0Caj7mwA — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/2AaEghX3Kt — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrive

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo arrive at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/CdrWrYD5L9 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives at Bharat Mandapam

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/e91VBrBdjT — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives

#WATCH | G-20 in India: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/nj9OXozKor — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, for G 20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/ANTJOfjkLv — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

US President Joe Biden arrives at the Bharat Mandapam for the special dinner

#WATCH | G-20 in India | US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/8FHTatUd1W — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

