PM Modi turns 76: BJP appeals to people to light ‘Ashirvaad ka Diya’ on Modi’s birthday, 88 lakh lamps to be lit in Gujarat

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him good health and a long life, saying India is scaling new heights of development and self-reliance under his guidance.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AI Image)

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin has appealed to people to light a ‘diya’ at their homes on PM Modi’s birthday for his long life, good health and continued success as part of his party’s “Ashirvaad ka Diya” campaign. “Let us all light an Ashirvaad ka Diya between 6 pm and 7 am Sept 17,” he said in a video message. The BJP cheif further added that India has seen transformative changes under him since 2014 and is moving ahead with the resolve of becoming a developed country by 2047.

With the PM turning 76, BJP has announced a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”, which will also mark the completion of his unbroken stint of 25 years as head of govt, including as Gujarat CM. Nabin will inaugurate a blood donation camp at the party headquarters in Delhi. He will then leave for Madhya Pradesh to participate in various programmes to be organised in Indore and Ujjain to mark the occasion.

He will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ at Ram Ghat in Ujjain to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service. Nabin, who will undertake a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, will also launch a “major” statewide public welfare campaign under the ‘Swamitva Scheme’ in Indore.

On Friday, the BJP chief will witness the sacred ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mahakaleshwar Temple and perform traditional puja, praying for the peace, prosperity and ultimate glory of the nation, according to the party.

Ashirvaad ka diya:

In the evening, programmes will be organised at more than 700 locations across the country in which party leaders, workers and people of the respective areas will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ for the prime minister’s good health and long life.

“On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe ‘Seva Diwas’ across the country as part of a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to be launched on Thursday,” the BJP leader said. “Under this campaign, various programmes will be organised across the country to mark PM Modi’s birthday and his 25 glorious years of public service and dedication to the country,” he added.

According to the BJP, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union minister Anupriya Patel, BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi and others will be present in Vadnagar when Shah flags off a bike rally from PM Modi’s birthplace to Varanasi, and launch a cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Shah will also participate in a “maha-aarti” to be organised on the banks of the Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar on Thursday morning.

More than 88 lakh lamps to be lit on Modi’s birthday in Gujarat

Lighting of more than 88 lakh earthen lamps at 18,500 locations across Gujarat, a bike rally from Vadnagar to Varanasi, prayers at temples, aartis and several events will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and 25 years in public office in his home state on September 17.

The ‘Aashirvad no Divdo’ (Lamp of Blessings) programme will be held across districts, municipal corporations, municipalities and local units at 7 pm. Devotional music, satsang (religious discourses) and cultural programmes will begin from 6 pm, according to details released by the Gujarat government and BJP.

“More than 88 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at over 18,500 locations to mark PM Modi’s birthday, with prayers for his long life and continued service to the country,” said state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani.

The BJP will launch a statewide “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 7, when Modi will complete 25 years in public service.