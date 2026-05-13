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PM Modi calls for austerity, orders 50 percent cut in SPG convoy, government departments expenditure also set to face cuts

PM Modi calls for austerity, orders 50 percent cut in SPG convoy, government departments’ expenditure also set to face cuts

The prime minister has also expressed a desire to increase the number of electric vehicles in the convoy, while putting a halt on purchasing new vehicles to avoid additional expenditure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convoy (AI Image)

New Delhi: As part of a concrete step toward cutting government expenditure and promoting austerity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday officially directed that the size of his convoy be reduced by half. This decision will not only save government resources but also set an example for ministers and officials. As per the Dainik Jagran report, quoting sources, the prime minister has asked the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for his security, to reduce the number of vehicles in the convoy by 50 percent.

The prime minister has also expressed a desire to increase the number of electric vehicles in the convoy, while putting a halt on purchasing new vehicles to avoid additional expenditure. The SPG has already begun implementing the directive.

Also read: ‘Use EV vehicles, work from home top priority’: Why PM Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours on energy savings

During the Prime Minister’s recent visits outside Delhi, the convoy was noticeably smaller in size. The security agency is ensuring that there is no compromise with the security standards laid down in the Blue Book.

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Here are some of the key details:

During his visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi directly appealed to the public to reduce fuel and gold consumption.

PM Modi taking this initiative himself sends a clear message to the entire government machinery to adopt austerity measures.

Government departments have also been asked to suggest ways to cut expenditure.

It is expected that various ministries and departments of the central government will review their expenses and curb unnecessary spending.

This decision comes at a time when the government is emphasizing economic discipline and self-reliance.

The Prime Minister’s move is being seen as symbolically significant, conveying the message that what we preach, we first practice ourselves.

Also read: ‘Remain calm and avoid any panic’: Modi government minister makes big statement after PM Modi’s Sunday address

MP CM Mohan Yadav reduces number of vehicles in his cavalcade

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade until further orders, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures, including reducing fuel consumption.

In a cabinet meeting on Monday, Yadav appealed to members of the Council of Ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest and batted for the use of public transport, an official said. As part of austerity measures to be in force until further orders, the Chief Minister’s cavalcade will consist of only eight vehicles instead of 13 earlier. No vehicle rallies will be organised during his visits, the official said.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale travels by metro

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday travelled by a Metro train in Mumbai and urged people to use public transport to save fuel, backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures to strengthen the economy.

Talking to reporters after his Metro train journey between BKC and Vidhan Bhavan stations, Athawale said there was no need to politicise PM Modi’s appeal, and stressed that the measures suggested by him were aimed at strengthening the country’s economy.

“I have personally decided that travelling by Metro is essential from the point of view of saving petrol and diesel. Many others should also travel by Metro and help save fuel,” he said.

PM Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures to strengthen the economy, and emphasised that the Centre was trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict.

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