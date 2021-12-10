New Delhi: Emphasising the role of emerging technologies in the current socio-political scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world must jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and crypto-currencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it. Addressing the Summit for Democracy, the Prime Minister said by working together, democracies can meet the aspirations of their citizens and celebrate the democratic spirit of humanity.Also Read - SC Asks Air Quality Commission To Decide On Lifting Construction Ban, Industrial Restrictions

“I am proud to represent the world’s largest democracy at this Summit. The democratic spirit is integral to our civilization ethos. Elected republican city-states such as Lichhavi and Shakya flourished in India as far as 2500 years back. The same democratic spirit is seen in the 10th Century “Uttaramerur” inscription that codified the principles of democratic participation,” said a government release quoting the Prime Minister. Also Read - US President Biden Calls on Leaders to End 'Backward Slide' of Democracy

“This very democratic spirit and ethos had made ancient India one of the most prosperous. Centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people. It again found full expression with India’s independence, and led to an unparalleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years,” PM Modi said further. Also Read - IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter That Crashed With CDS Rawat On Board Is Considered One Of The Safest. All You Need To Know

Talking further about India’s democratic history, PM Modi said India story has one clear message to the world that “democracy can deliver, that democracy has delivered, and that democracy will continue to deliver.”

The Prime Minister noted that structural features like multi-party elections, independent judiciary, and free media – are important instruments of democracy. However, he said that the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within our citizens and our societies.

“Democracy is not only of the people, by the people, for the people but also with the people, within the people. Different parts of the world have followed different paths of democratic development. There is much we can learn from each other. We all need to constantly improve our democratic practices and systems. And, we all need to continuously enhance inclusion, transparency, human dignity, responsive grievance redressal and decentralization of power,” he stated.

Prime Minister also offered to share India’s expertise in holding “free and fair elections, and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions.”

“By working together, democracies can meet the aspirations of our citizens and celebrate the democratic spirit of humanity. India stands ready to join fellow democracies in this noble endeavor,” he added.

Prime Ministers’ statement came at a time when the Central government is slated to introduce a bill on cryptocurrency after the Cabinet’s approval in Parliament during the ongoing winder session.

The ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government for the winter session of the Parliament.

The Bill seeks to “create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the RBI”. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.