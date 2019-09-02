New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 20th India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin between September 4 and 5. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister will sign 25 pacts with the Russian President across sectors.

Speaking on the PM’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “It’s going to be a short visit, just 36 hours. PM will arrive in Vladivostok on 4th September morning and depart on 5th Sept evening.”

“There are two main purposes for this visit-he has been invited by President Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and he’ll also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia,” he said.

PM Modi along with leaders of several other countries will visit Russia on a three-day tour to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to discuss a range of issues aimed at expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

While expanding existing civil nuclear cooperation will be a key focus area during the visit, the move will aid military-technical cooperation and increasing annual bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025.

PM Modi and Russian President Putin will sign pacts related to trade, defence, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors. The agreement will also include education and culture aiming at an increase in the intake of Indian students in top Russian institutes.

On being questioned regarding the issue of Zakir Naik extradition or deportation, the Foreign Secretary said, “As of now we’re still waiting for confirmation on the bilateral, if there’s meeting with Malaysia, we’ll certainly brief the media.”

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval travelled to Russia to prepare the ground for the success of the significant visit.

Moreover, the three-day event will also feature country-specific business dialogues with entrepreneurs from India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and Europe.

Modi and Putin last met in the capital city of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan in June this year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. At the event, two leaders agreed on the need to explore new areas of cooperation.