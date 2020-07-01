New Delhi: After banning 59 Chinese apps in India, including social media platform Weibo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday deleted his account from the Chinese Twitter alternative app. Also Read - After Ban on Chinese Apps, Plea in Supreme Court to Cancel All Business Contracts With China

The prime minister had joined the Weibo app on May 4, 2015, to connect with the global audience in China. However, government sources told ANI that he had decided to quit the app "as soon as the decision was taken to disallow Chinese 59 Apps in India".

"For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit which is why the official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was great delay in granting this basic permission," the government official notified.

PM Modi had a total of 115 posts on Weibo which had to be manually deleted due to the delay in permission. However, after great effort 113 posts were successfully removed, the official said.

In a remarkable riposte to China amid the Galwan Valley border dispute, India banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday including some very popular apps like TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, CamScanner, Weibo and more.

Sina Weibo is a social media app in China which has a similar interface compared to the micro-blogging site Twitter. Many embassies in Beijing, along with global leaders use the application to connect with Chinese people.