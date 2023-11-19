PM Modi Raises Cricket Pitch In Poll-Bound Rajasthan: Congress Busy In Running Each Other Out

Addressing a congregation of people in Rajasthan's Taranagar in Churu district, the Prime Minister said," "Nowadays, the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team...."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Taranagar, in Churu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: As the nation gears up for the highly anticipated cricket final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently campaigning in poll-bound Rajasthan, employed cricket terminology to take aim at the Congress party, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

PM Modi said that five years of Congress’ rule in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan have been “spent in running each other out,” a remark that very well fits in the cricketing world where two teams fight each other to win the match.

You may like to read

PM Modi Highlights Fight Among Congress party

Addressing a congregation of people in Rajasthan’s Taranagar in Churu district, the Prime Minister said,” “Nowadays, the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out”.

“Five years of the Congress government have been spent running each other out…If you choose the BJP, we will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan,” PM Modi said in his latest attack on the Congress.

“BJP will score development rapidly, and victory will be for Rajasthan; victory will be for the future of Rajasthan; victory will be for the mothers, sisters, youth, and farmers of Rajasthan.” PM Modi said, promising the voters development if the BJP government is voted to power.

PM Modi Comes Down Heavily At Congress

Further coming down heavily at Congress on the issue of ‘One Rank, One Pension’, PM said,” The Congress kept the bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, and made them suffer a lot.”

PM Modi said, “This is a brave land, where the bravery of the sons of its soil plays a big role in keeping the entire country safe. Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the children of such a land”.

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 3, 2023. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.