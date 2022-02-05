Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped welcoming him at the airport. This is the second time in two months that PM Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. In January, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi skipped the customary airport welcome to the Prime Minister.Also Read - There Are Two Indias, One of The Rich and Other of The Poor: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Unemployment Issue

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy and state minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav received the Prime Minister at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other top officials welcomed Modi. Also Read - PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 1 Crore Subscribers, Highest Among Top World Leaders | Most Popular Videos

Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad. He will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. pic.twitter.com/Gf9AxyzV3k — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Also Read - Economic Survey 2022: From GDP Growth To Poverty Reduction | Key Takeaways From The Survey

Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been openly attacking the Prime Minister, stayed away from receiving him. Rao had nominated minister Srinivas Yadav as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is also not likely to share the stage with Modi when the latter will unveil the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality at Muchintal near Shamshabad in the evening.

After landing at the airport, the Prime Minister left for Patancheru in a helicopter where he inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). He also launched ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and unveil a specially designed logo and a commemorative postal stamp.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. PM also launches a commemorative stamp issued on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ICRISAT in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/dKEqK6LqyH — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

After the program at ICRISAT, Modi arrived at the airport at 4.50 PM and left for Chinna Jeer Swamy’s ashram at Muchintal by road. He is sheduled to spend three hours there to participate in pooja and dedicate the statue of Saint Ramanujacharya.

(With inputs from agency)