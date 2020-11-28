New Delhi: After reviewing Zydus-Cadila and Bharat Biotech vaccine candidates in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Pune on Saturday evening on the last leg of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development in India. Also Read - 2.5 Crore Couples in India Could Not Access Contraceptives Due to COVID, Surge in New Births Expected

After landing at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad, Modi proceeded to the Serum Institute of India (SII) by helicopter.

Modi's visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the progress of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said.

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Serum Institute of India in Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine development. pic.twitter.com/pLhQkVtjlw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.

Modi began his vaccine development review tour by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad at 9.30 am.

Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for Hyderabad, where he visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility.

He will fly back to Delhi from Pune in the evening, the official said.

