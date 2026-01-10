Home

PM Modi reaches Somnath on three-day Gujarat visit

The Prime Minister will take part in the ‘Omkar Jap’ at the temple premises.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, has reached Somnath. He is scheduled to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being celebrated at Prabhas Patan in the state.

The event marks 1,000 years since the invasion of the temple in 1026 and 75 years since its post-independence restoration in 1951. The Prime Minister will take part in the ‘Omkar Jap’ at the temple premises. Following the prayers, a breathtaking drone show will be held over the skies of Prabhas Patan.

Tomorrow, i.e., on Sunday, January 11, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the Shorya Yatra and offer prayers to Somnath Mahadev. Thereafter, he will address a public function in Somnath tomorrow. He will then travel to Rajkot to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

