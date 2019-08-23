Abu Dhabi (UAE): After holding bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the capital city of United Arab Emirates on Friday for his two-day State visit.

During his visit to UAE, PM Modi will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

He will also receive the highest civil decoration of the UAE, Order of Zayed, which was conferred on him earlier in April 2019. The award is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE and acquires special significance as it was awarded to him in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.

In April, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took to Twitter to inform that PM Modi has been awarded the Zayed Medal.

We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 4, 2019

PM Modi will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential palace and then delegation-level talks will be held.

Around 12.30 pm local time, he will be conferred with the ‘Order of Zayed’ and a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched.

In February 2018, Modi had visited UAE as Chief Guest at the World Government Summit while the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in February 2016 and then in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.