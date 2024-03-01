PM Modi Reaches West Bengal Amid Sandeshkhali Row; Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Arambagh, West Bengal, and is currently addressing a public rally.

Arambagh: In a major development amid the ongoing Sandeshkhali row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Arambagh, West Bengal, where he laid the foundation stone for various development projects and talked about the achievements of his government in the last 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty. This shows that the direction of our government is right, the policies are right, and the decisions are right. The basic reason for this is that the intentions are right.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “India of the 21st century is progressing at great pace. Together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047. The poor, farmers, women, and youth of the country are our priority. We have taken steps for the development of the poor and the world is seeing its results.”

