New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left everyone surprised with his simplicity as he declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session during his tour of Vladivostok, Russia. Notably, PM Modi, when entered a hall to participate in a photo session, was directed by officials towards a big white sofa for a seat. However, he opted to sit on a chair along with others and asked the officials to remove the comfortable seat.

In a video posted on a micro-blogging site by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was seen opting for the chair over the sofa. Following this, the officials replaced the comfortable sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture. “PM Narendra Modi’s simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia,” Goyal tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

The video spread like a fire on the social media where netizens lauded PM Modi for his gesture.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister landed to the national capital on Friday morning after completing his two-day tour to Vladivostok. During his visit, he attended the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

While addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, PM Modi had said,”India’s connection to Russia’s Far East goes back a long way. India was the first country to open a consulate in Vladivostok. I am confident that this step will give new impetus to the development of economic diplomacy and growth of ties between the regions of our friently states.”