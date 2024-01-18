Top Recommended Stories

  • PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps On Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Congratulates ‘Ram Bhakts’ Across The World

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps On Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Congratulates ‘Ram Bhakts’ Across The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released six commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and has also congratulated 'Ram Bhakts' across the world for the same.

Published: January 18, 2024 12:30 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released six commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and has also congratulated ‘Ram Bhakts’ across the world for the same.

