PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps On Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Congratulates ‘Ram Bhakts’ Across The World

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamps

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released six commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and has also congratulated ‘Ram Bhakts’ across the world for the same.

