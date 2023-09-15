Home

PM Modi Remains Most Popular Leader With Highest Global Approval Ratings: Report

According to the survey, 76 percent respondents approve of PM Modi's leadership, 18 percent disapprove while six percent were undecided.

File Photo (ANI)

Washington (US): Following a highly successful G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader in the world with an approval rating of 76 percent. As per a survey conducted by the Morning Consult- a US-based consultancy firm, 76 percent respondents approve of PM Modi’s leadership, 18 percent disapprove while six percent were undecided.

According to the firm’s ‘Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’, PM Modi enjoys a meaty lead over the second most popular leader, Switzerland President Alain Berset, who has an approval rating of 64 percent while Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador enjoys the third-best approval rating with 61 percent approving of his rule.

PM Modi had also topped the ratings scale in previous ratings.

As per the Morning Consult survey, US President Joe Biden has a 40 per cent approval, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 37 per cent, UK PM Rishi Sunak ratings stood at 27 per cent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stood at just 24 per cent.

PM Modi’s approval ratings are seen as a stamp of approval of his leadership following a highly productive and successful G20 Summit under India’s Presidency in the national capital, hosting over 40 global leaders and their delegations.

At the Leader’s Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus. A major standout of the declaration was bringing all global powers on the same page and forging consensus on an issue as divisive as the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the conclusion of the summit, PM Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was also ‘One Earth, One Family One Future’, whose Sanskrit translation goes as ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become “People’s G20” in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit has been the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20).

(With ANI inputs)

