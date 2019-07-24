New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated what the museum for prime ministers would house. He said it would cover the lives of all the former prime ministers of the country who did service to the nation. “I invite their family members to share aspects of lives of former prime ministers, be it IK Gujral ji, Charan Singh ji, Deve Gowda ji and Dr Manmohan Singh ji,” said the PM.

Speaking at the release of a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, PM Modi said, “I first met Chandra Shekhar ji in 1977. I met him at the Delhi airport, I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji. The two leaders enjoyed a close bond despite their different political ideologies.”

On Chandra Shekhar, PM Modi said, “Jis samay Congress ka sitara chamakta hoga, woh kaunsa tatv hoga is insaan ke andar, woh kaunsi prerna hogi ki isne bagawat ka raasta chun liya; shayad baagi Ballia ke sanskar honge, shayad baagi Ballia ki mitti mein aaj bhi woh sugandh hogi (At a time when the Congress’ star was on the rise, what prompted this man to choose the path of rebellion…it must be the soil of Ballia (where Chandra Shekhar belonged).”

Meanwhile, the Prime Ministers of India Museum on the Teen Murti Estate premises will also cover the works done by PM Narendra Modi in his tenure. The museum would have a basement, ground floor and first floor with galleries at all three levels. “Whatever history we have till the museum is completed will be included in the museum. It will be completed in a year,” then Minister of Culture Mahesh Sharma had said.

The Centre has planned this museum despite former prime minister Manmohan Singh letter to the PM expressing his concern over the government’s move to change the “nature and character” of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

To Singh’s request, Minister Sharma had said, “PMs are not just individuals, but they are institutions in themselves…Currently, we only have memorials dedicated to three PMs of India – Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi…This museum will also accommodate other PMs as well…It will not just have the PM’s umbrella and cap, but messages from their lives.”

The proposed museum will also depict modern India through the collections related to each prime minister and it has been designed in such a way that the Chakra with its 24 spokes will take centre stage, Sharma had said. He had said there should be no controversy over the ownership of the land on which museum building will be built.