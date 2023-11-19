Home

News

PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Congress Leaders Pay Tribute At Shakti Sthal

PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Congress Leaders Pay Tribute At Shakti Sthal

PM Modi took to social media platform 'X' to remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary. Senior Congress leaders have also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Till date, India has had only one female Prime Minister and she was Indira Gandhi. Daughter of political stalwart and first PM of Independent India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi is remembered for being an extremely strong-headed woman who is also the first female Prime Minister of our country. Today, November 19 is Indira Gandhi’s 105th birth anniversary and so on this day, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the political leader and shares a post on social media. Senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

Trending Now

PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to his predecessor Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, “On her birth anniversary, tributes to Smt Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister.”

You may like to read

On her birth anniversary, tributes to Smt. Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Senior Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tributes At Shakti Sthal- WATCH

On the 105th birth anniversary of the first female Prime Minister of India, senior Congress leaders have paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her birth anniversary today. A video of the same can be seen below..

Indira Gandhi’s 105th Birth Anniversary

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. The country’s first, and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, Indira was succeeded in the country’s highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi. Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.