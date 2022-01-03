New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Rani Velu Nachiyar, the first Indian queen to wage war with the East India Company, on her birth anniversary on Monday. PM Modi said that her “indomitable courage” will keep motivating future generations.Also Read - PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Lauding her commitment to fighting colonialism, PM Modi also called the queen a personification of women empowerment.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti.”

Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of the Sivaganga estate from 1780-1790, was the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company in India. She is known as Veeramangai by Tamils.

