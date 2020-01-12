New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust and renamed the port as ‘Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port’ after the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

Announcing the renaming at the celebratory event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Prime Minister said, “It was unfortunate for the country that after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been.”

“The son of Bengal, Dr Mukherjee, laid the foundation for industrialization in this country. Dr Mukherjee has contributed immensely to the development of major projects like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Factory and Damodar Valley Corporation, and many more,” he said.

“He is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution,” PM Modi announced, celebrating the leader who laid the foundation for the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

PM Modi said that the port represented India’s industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations. On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, it is the responsibility of Indian citizens to remake it as a powerful symbol of New India, he added.

Notably, the Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Prior to the celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, he addressed a public youth conference at Belur Math, reiterating the Centre’s intentions behind the Citizenship Amendment Act that has caused mass protests across the nation.

Yesterday, on his first day in West Bengal, the PM inaugurated an interactive light and sound show at the iconic Howrah Bridge — Rabindra Setu — through a glittering programme held in the picturesque Millenium Park on the banks of the Hooghly.

He also met CM Mamata Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan had a discussion on NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA. If reports are to be believed, she also asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.