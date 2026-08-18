Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Update: Will PM Modi replace Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with THIS former IAS officer? Here’s what we know

If Shaktikant Das becomes the country's next finance minister, he would join the ranks of former prime minister and finance minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister C. D. Deshmukh.

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Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Update

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the new team of national office-bearers on Monday. This comes seven months after appointing Nitin Nabin as the party’s 12th national president. Among them is former minister Smriti Irani, who has been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries. Senior party leader Ram Madhav, a former national general secretary, has been appointed as party vice president. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as national general secretary.

Now the buzz regarding the reshuffle and expansion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet has started making rounds. According to the reports, the announcement is likely to be made soon. Reports further added that major changes are expected in the exercise, with discussions suggesting that several ministers could be dropped while the portfolios of many others may be changed.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that buzz about a reshuffle has surfaced. To recall, in July, several media reports suggested that the Cabinet reshuffle would take place before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, it was later clarified that there was no window left for such an exercise, putting an end to the buzz surrounding the cabinet reshuffle.

Nirmala Sitharaman To Be Replaced?

The name of Shaktikanta Das is being discussed as a possible candidate for the post of finance minister, amid speculation over the cabinet reshuffle. A major reason behind this speculation is his strong professional background and experience. He is currently serving as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Shaktikanta Das is currently 69 years old.

Shaktikanta Das: Here are some of the key details

Shaktikanta Das is currently serving as principal secretary to the prime minister. He is currently 69 years old.

If he becomes the country’s next finance minister, he would join the ranks of former prime minister and finance minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister C. D. Deshmukh.

Only two former governors of the Reserve Bank of India have gone on to serve as India’s finance minister so far.

At present, Shaktikanta Das is not a member of either House of Parliament.

If appointed finance minister, he can become a member of Parliament within six months.

There is speculation that the BJP may consider sending him to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

In November 2026, ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to fall vacant.

Shaktikanta Das: All You Need To Know