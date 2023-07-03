Home

Drone Spotted Over PM Modi’s Residence; Delhi Police Launch Probe

Delhi Police on Monday launched a probe after a drone was reportedly spotted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

PM Modi's official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg is a no-fly red zone. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday launched a probe after a drone was reportedly spotted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. Delhi Police officials were alerted by the Special Protection Group, the elite group that provides protection to the prime minister, of a drone flying over PM Modi’s residence at 5 am today.

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister’s residence, police said. However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything. PM Modi’s official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg is a no-fly red zone.

“Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. An investigation is underway,” Delhi Police said in a statement, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

More details are awaited.

