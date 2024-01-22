PM Modi Return New Delhi After Ayodhya Visit; Launches ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ To Help 1 Crore Households Get Solar Rooftop

New Delhi: Just after attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the cultural city of Ayodhya, PM Modi has announced a key scheme that is expected to cover 1 crore households and is suppos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses foundation stone-laying ceremony of Khodaldham Hospital, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Just after attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the cultural city of Ayodhya, PM Modi has announced a key scheme that is expected to cover 1 crore households and is supposed to give them rooftop solar. The scheme will be called the ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ and it’s also expected to help India achieve its renewable energy target, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Solar Rooftop System For People Of India

The Prime Minister said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses.”

You may like to read

The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a release. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy, the release added, quoting PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi Talks About Temple Town of Uttar Pradesh

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram.” Earlier in the day, PM Modi in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh said that the construction of the temple, which was supposed to’set off a firestorm’, is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country.

“There was also a time when some people used to say, ‘Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi’ (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India’s social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination in Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy,” he said. The PM also said that Ayodhya’s temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

Recalling his visit to Tamil Nadu’s Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that during his 11-day ‘anushthan’, he tried to bow before all the places where Lord Ram had visited.

Drawing an analogy to that moment, the Prime Minister said that he got the belief that today’s moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to the river Sarayu. He also mentioned Pancwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.