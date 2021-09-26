New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after concluding his three-day US visit on Sunday and received a grand welcome from his party. PM Modi was welcomed with ‘Dhol’ and ‘Nagadas’ outside Palam Technical Airport along with scores of BJP workers and supporters.Also Read - PM Modi's 81st Mann Ki Baat Focuses on Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Vaccination, World Rivers Day | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi airport after concluding his US visit. pic.twitter.com/mSAcZaOX1q — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda along with party General Secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and senior party functionaries were present at the airport to receive PM Modi.

Delhi | From Maharashtra to Punjab, a state-wise display of celebrations outside Palam Technical Airport, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from the US, today pic.twitter.com/HlpkfXq6pu — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

PM Modi was then escorted to a makeshift stage where he was garlanded and the BJP president spoke a few words of praise about his US visit.

“PM Modi’s three-day visit to the US proves that the world views India differently under the leadership of PM Modi… On behalf of crores of Indians, we welcome him back,” Nadda said.

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders greet PM Narendra Modi, on his arrival from the US, after concluding bilateral and Quad talks. pic.twitter.com/Tp2qfZ8YV2 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

He said, “PM Modi’s friendship with US President Joe Biden is not new, they share an old bond. The same was also reiterated by US President.”

“PM Modi has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone’s participation,” Nadda added.

Delhi | PM Modi greets supporters waiting near the Palam Technical Airport, after his return from the US. pic.twitter.com/gHMnmzsjKx — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

During his US visit, PM Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House with whom he held a bilateral meeting. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies.

He also met and held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summit, PM Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi also addressed the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his US visit.

The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described that PM Modi’s visit to the US has been “very successful”.