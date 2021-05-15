New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on localised containment strategies in states where Test Positive Rate (TPR) in districts is high and adopt “door to door testing and surveillance in rural India” to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Prime Minister gave the direction while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the Covid-19 and vaccination related situation in the country reeling under the second wave of the deadly disease. Also Read - Govt Working in War Footing Mode To Fight Second Wave of Covid-19, Says PM Modi

“Localised containment strategies are the need of the hour specially for states where TPR in districts is high,” said the Prime Minister, instructing that testing needs to be scaled up further, with use of both RT PCR and Rapid Tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates. Modi said that states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts and asked for “augmentation of health care resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance”. Also Read - 26 Covid Patients Dead at Goa Hospital, Health Minister Seeks Probe; CM Says No Dearth of Oxygen Supply

Below are the major points from PM Modi’s high-level meet: