Wear Mask, Increase Testing, Focus On Genome Sequencing: PM Modi After Reviewing COVID Situation

PM Modi also advised the states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

India Coronavirus Latest News Today: A day after four new COVID variants were detected in the country, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation and urged all to wear mask in crowded public places, ramp up testing and focus on genomic sequencing. During the review meeting, he said the ‘precaution dose’ must be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

During the high-level meeting on Covid, PM Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He also advised to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation in the wake of Covid surge in China and other countries. He chaired a meeting of top officials and later asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

As per reports, the national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while one new Covid-related death was also reported, as per the government health bulletin. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi was recorded 0.19 per cent and the total number of active cases stood at 27.

With eight Covid patients recovering in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,555. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 19.

With the new Covid cases, the total caseload of Delhi has jumped to 20,07,102 while the death toll is now 26,520. A total of 2,642 new tests — 1501 RT-PCR and 1,141 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,70,041 so far while 470 vaccines were administered – 42 first doses, 131 second doses, and 307 precaution doses.