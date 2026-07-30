PM Modi reviews flood, landslide impact in Arunachal, Nagaland; pledges Central aid

The Prime Minister said the Central Government is committed to working hand in hand with the respective state governments to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure effective relief efforts.

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PM Modi met leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to discuss flood situation. Image Credit: @narendramodi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting in the national capital with parliamentary leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to assess the impact of floods and landslides. Discussions centred on ensuring swift central support, restoring damaged infrastructure, and coordinating relief and rehabilitation efforts for displaced residents.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X that the Centre will continue to work with both state governments to tackle the challenges and prayed for the safety and well-being of all affected. “Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and safety.”

Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and… pic.twitter.com/XuIxcZLB0n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2026

Continuous monsoon rains, overflowing rivers and landslides have impacted nearly 1.5 lakh people in Arunachal Pradesh and caused multiple casualties, while Nagaland has also reported deaths and extensive damage.

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation included Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Kiren Rijiju from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, also from the Bharatiya Janata Party. From Nagaland, the delegation comprised S. Supongmeren Jamir, Lok Sabha MP from the Indian National Congress, and S. Phangnon Konyak, Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Assam and neighbouring states from July 30 to August 1, prompting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to urge people to remain vigilant.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley, which may affect the adjoining Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur. An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district. Orange alerts have also been issued for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts of Nagaland, which may affect the neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The prevailing weather conditions may aggravate waterlogging, flooding, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas. The district authorities and the ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems have been kept on alert.

Landslides in Nagaland

Earlier this month, at least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday. Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.

“Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations,” Wennyei Konyak said. He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents.

Meanwhile, BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslides that claimed lives in Mon district and the landslide that severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung district, causing immense suffering to many families. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslides which have claimed precious lives in Mon District and by the landslide that has severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung District, causing immense suffering to many families,” Yepthomi said in a statement.

He also lauded the efforts of personnel engaged in relief operations, saying, “I sincerely commend and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Rescue Teams, District Administration, Security Personnel, Medical Professionals, Volunteers and all those engaged in relief and rescue operations. Their unwavering dedication and selfless service during this time of crisis are truly commendable.”

He added, “May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may all those affected find strength, resilience and hope as they recover from this tragic calamity. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families and everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

With inputs from ANI