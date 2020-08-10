New Delhi: In the wake of the large-scale devastations caused by the flood across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation with chief minister of six states through video conferencing. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connecting Chennai, Port Blair

As per updates from the PMO, PM Modi took stock of the flood situation with Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. During the meeting, he reviewed the preparedness of these states to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country.

While interacting with them, PM Modi emphasized on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system.

On the other hand, the chief ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka gave an update on the flood situation, rescue efforts made in their respective states.

The PMO said that the chief ministers complimented the efforts of central agencies including NDRF teams in timely deployment and rescuing people.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister, Health Minister, both the Minister of State in Home Affairs and senior officers of the concerned Central Ministries and organisations.

Talking about the interaction with PM Modi, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he spoke to PM Modi and gave him an account of all damages in the state due to excessive rainfall and flood. “We have asked for an advance of the next installment of SDRF fund of Rs 395 crores and special assistance of Rs 4000 crores,” he added.