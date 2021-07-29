New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation to mark the first anniversary of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the event, PM Modi launched various key initiatives. Among the newly launched programs are NDEAR, NETF, first year engineering courses in regional languages. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.Also Read - Govt Announces 27 Percent Reservation for OBC Students, 10% to EWS Students in UG-PG, Medical, Dental Courses

PM Modi rolled out an array of initiatives including Nishtha 2.0 – a teacher training program, Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a course in school education. PM also launched an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which will allow students to enter or exit a course whenever they wish and rejoin education from where they have left.

In an address to the policy makers in the domain of education and skill development besides students and teachers, PM Modi said, "How are we educating our youth and what direction we are giving our youth will decide how far our nation will reach. The NEP is one of the key components of Mahayagya of making AtmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) India."

PM Modi also launched multiple initiatives in the education sector, including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in the higher education besides first year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of the higher education.

The initiatives include Vidya Pravesh, a three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.

SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence are launched, the PMO said.

The event witnessed the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

Calling the new policies historic, PM Modi said that these programmes will have a big role in future. “The Artificial Intelligence program which has just been launched will also make our youth future oriented, opening the way for AI driven economy,” PM Modi has said.

“We have seen this environment for decades when it was believed that to study well one had to go abroad. But for good studies students from abroad come to India, best institutions come to India, we are going to see this now,” he added.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi also informed that a tool has also been developed for translation of engineering course into 11 Indian languages. “I am glad that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are going to start engineering studies in 5 Indian languages- Hindi-Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla. A tool has also been developed for translation of engineering course into 11 Indian languages,” PM Modi has said.

“For the first time, Indian Sign Language has been given the status of a language subject. Now students will be able to read it as a language also. This will give a big boost to Indian Sign Language, will help our Divyang companions a lot,” the PM said in his address to the nation on the completion of one year of NEP 2021.