PM Modi Says Centre Committed To Farmers’ Welfare After Cabinet Hikes Sugarcane Price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, highlighting a "historic" rise in sugarcane prices as part of their efforts.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the Centre’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the farmers for their welfare, asserting that a “historic” rise in the price of sugarcane is part of the efforts made by the government. The statement from PM Modi came after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October.

Remarks From The Prime Minister

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi highlighted various decisions made by the government that will eventually benefit the farmers.

Cabinet Decision on Sugarcane Price Hike

After the Union Cabinet took the decision, an official statement issued by the concerned authority stated, “The new FRP will ensure the prosperity of sugarcane farmers. It is noteworthy that India is already paying the highest price of sugarcane in the world, and despite that, the government is ensuring the world’s cheapest sugar for domestic consumers.”

How Does National Livestock Mission Benefit

In response to other Cabinet decisions, PM Modi said that the action taken was in relation to the National Livestock Mission, which will significantly increase the production of fodder and promote breed conservation while also presenting exciting business opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.

The government on Wednesday changed the National Livestock Mission by adding new initiatives and giving organizations and individuals a 50% capital subsidy to start their own horse, donkey, mule, and camel businesses.

Rules For FDIs Relaxed

In an additional move to encourage foreign players and private enterprises into the space industry, the government on Wednesday relaxed the rules surrounding Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the space sector by permitting 100% foreign investment in the production of satellite components.

Appreciating this decision, PM Modi said, “Charting new orbits for growth and innovation! Our government has updated the FDI policy in the space sector, paving the way for a galaxy of opportunities.”

(With inputs from agencies)

