Home

News

India

‘Have To Fight 3 Evils Of Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement’: PM Modi’s ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe From Red Fort

‘Have To Fight 3 Evils Of Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement’: PM Modi’s ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe From Red Fort

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "We have to fight against these three evils with all our might: Corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement."

'Have To Fight 3 Evils Of Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement': PM Modi's 'Parivarvaad' Jibe From Red Fort

New Delhi: Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “We have to fight against these three evils with all our might: Corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement.” In a scathing attack at Opposition parties, Congress to be precise, PM Modi said we have to get rid of dynasty politics, adding that some “parivarvaadi parties” have the moto: “party of the family, by the family, for the family”.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES