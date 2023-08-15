Top Recommended Stories

‘Have To Fight 3 Evils Of Corruption, Nepotism, Appeasement’: PM Modi’s ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe From Red Fort

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "We have to fight against these three evils with all our might: Corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement."

Published: August 15, 2023 9:14 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “We have to fight against these three evils with all our might: Corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement.” In a scathing attack at Opposition parties, Congress to be precise, PM Modi said we have to get rid of dynasty politics, adding that some “parivarvaadi parties” have the moto: “party of the family, by the family, for the family”.

