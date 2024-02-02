Home

PM Modi Says India Will Become 3rd Largest Economy During His Next Term, Hails Role Of Mobility Sector In Achieving Development Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in India becoming the world's third-largest economy during the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that India will become the third largest economy in the world during his next term. Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government during the past decade.

“It is certain that India will become the world’s third-largest economy during our third term. During the past 10 years, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty due to the efforts of the government. Today’s India is moving forward with the goal of making the country ‘developed’ by 2047. The mobility sector will play a huge role in the achievement of this goal,” PM Modi said.

Economy expanding at rapid pace

Addressing the expo, PM Modi said the country’s economy was expanding at a rapid pace and said the current era is the golden age for the mobility sector.

“I have always said that this is the right time. This mantra sits well with the mobility sector. India is on the moon and is moving fast. This is the beginning of the golden era for the mobility sector. Today, the economy of the country is expanding rapidly,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the middle class as ‘new middle class’ which has its own aspirations and hopes. He said that,”There has emerged a new middle class in the country with its own aspirations and hopes. The income and threshold of the middle class have been expanded. These factors will ensure new heights in the mobility sector. Before 2014, there were 12 crore cars sold in India. Since 2014, there has been a sale of over 21 crore cars.”

Before 2014 v/s After 2014

PM Modi noted the development which the country witnessed after the formation of his government at the centre in 2014.

“Before 2014, there were 2,000 crore electric cars being sold annually. Now, there are around 12 lakh electric cars being sold on an annual basis. India has witnessed a 60pc rise in the number of passenger car sales. The sale of two-wheelers has also seen a 70pc rise in the number.”

Modi further said,”There has been an unprecedented change in the mobility sector. Today’s India is relying on new policies, keeping in mind the future scenario. This vision is also reflected in the interim budget. However, we will present the full budget after the formation of a new government.”

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo showcases India’s talents throughout the whole mobility and automotive value chains. Along with public-facing attractions like go-karting, the Expo will include exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meetings, state sessions, and a road safety pavilion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.