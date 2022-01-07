Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that it is the duty of every state government to provide foolproof security to the prime minister during his visits and anything contrary is unacceptable. His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab.Also Read - PM Modi To Inaugurate CNCI's 2nd Campus In Kolkata Today, First After Security Breach in Punjab

“The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every Government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy” the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief tweeted. Also Read - PM Modi Security Breach: Facts Decoded on Myths Regarding PM’s Security Breach in Punjab; Watch Video

The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every Government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 6, 2022

Also Read - PM Security Breach: Punjab Police Did Not Follow Intelligence Inputs, Ignored Blue Book Rules, Says MHA Official

PM Modi had returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Centre has blamed the Congress government in the state and described it as a “major security lapse”.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by PM Modi led to the situation and what happened was not a security threat but a “gimmick” aimed at imposing President’s Rule in Punjab.

Election in the northern state is due in February-March this year.