Chandigarh: Amid a political row over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab this week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Congress-led government in Punjab and impose President's rule in the state.

A delegation of the Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted a memorandum to President Kovind to take action against the Punjab government for its alleged "conspiracy" over the lapse in the security of PM Modi.

"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in Punjab is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the Punjab government and to impose President's rule there," said Chief Minister Khattar after meeting the Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab’s Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

